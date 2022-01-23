ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'10/10' - Hakim Ziyech Gives Honest Opinion on Goal as Chelsea Beat Tottenham

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has given his honest opinion on his special strike against Tottenham that opened the scoring as Thomas Tuchel's boys beat Antonio Conte's side 2-0.

The win was the third time Tuchel has got the better of Conte already in 2022, winning both legs of their semi-final tie in the Carabao Cup.

The win was also Chelsea's first home win in the Premier League since 11 December when they beat Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech curled a strike in the 47th minute into the top, top corner to leave Hugo Lloris with absolutely no chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vcah9_0dtf8EYV00
IMAGO / PA Images

As quoted by BBC Sport, Ziyech explained how he found his goal against Spurs to make it 1-0 in the home side's favour.

"The game against Brighton (when he did not celebrate a goal) we didn't play well so there was frustration.

"But today we played well, they had some counter attacks but it wasn't dangerous at all.

"How good was the goal? I think it was 10 out of 10. I thought maybe i hit it a little bit hard and in the end I saw it go in."

Ziyech scored a goal from a similar position in his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton but he did not celebrate. This time however, he did let out a smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l90Zh_0dtf8EYV00
IMAGO / PA Images

After the fixture, Mason Mount revealed he was happy with his team's performance, praising Chelsea's desire to win.

"That's us, the way we play. You could see straight from the beginning the desire to win the ball back higher. That was definitely us today.

"Over the last couple of weeks we haven't had the results we wanted and you start looking around you and teams are creeping up. To win this game was massive for us."

