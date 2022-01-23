Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea Did What They Needed to Do vs Spurs to Get Back to Winning Ways

Hakim Ziyech was pleased with his goalscoring display against Tottenham Hotspur as Chelsea held out for a 2-0 win over their London rivals on Sunday evening.

After four games without a win in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel's side got back to winning ways to build the gap with Antonio Conte's men.

Ziyech opened the scoring with a stunner in the 47th minute as his curling strike found the top corner, before Thiago Silva's header confirmed the victory eight minutes later.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Spurs showed some late pressure but Chelsea kept a clean sheet to ensure they ended their run of four matches without a win.

Four games and four wins for Chelsea over Spurs this season and it gave the Blues some satisfaction, as Ziyech reflected on the win.

"After 2-0, we went down because they put pressure on us," he told Sky Sports. "We didn't give a lot away. We did what we had to do."

He added: "I wanted it in the top corner but it always the question if it goes in! The feeling of the game is amazing for us.

"I enjoyed it, it was a good game from us, created a lot of chances, playing good football and putting everyone in their strengths.

"You always want to have a good game, especially now when we have some days off. It is always good to have a win before that."

Ziyech believes it was one of his best games in a Chelsea shirt since arriving from Ajax.

"I think it was one of the best (performances in a Chelsea shirt), it's definitely there," continued the Moroccan.

