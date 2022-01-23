ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea Did What They Needed to Do vs Spurs to Get Back to Winning Ways

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Hakim Ziyech was pleased with his goalscoring display against Tottenham Hotspur as Chelsea held out for a 2-0 win over their London rivals on Sunday evening.

After four games without a win in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel's side got back to winning ways to build the gap with Antonio Conte's men.

Ziyech opened the scoring with a stunner in the 47th minute as his curling strike found the top corner, before Thiago Silva's header confirmed the victory eight minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIrro_0dtf84oU00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Spurs showed some late pressure but Chelsea kept a clean sheet to ensure they ended their run of four matches without a win.

Four games and four wins for Chelsea over Spurs this season and it gave the Blues some satisfaction, as Ziyech reflected on the win.

"After 2-0, we went down because they put pressure on us," he told Sky Sports. "We didn't give a lot away. We did what we had to do."

He added: "I wanted it in the top corner but it always the question if it goes in! The feeling of the game is amazing for us.

"I enjoyed it, it was a good game from us, created a lot of chances, playing good football and putting everyone in their strengths.

"You always want to have a good game, especially now when we have some days off. It is always good to have a win before that."

Ziyech believes it was one of his best games in a Chelsea shirt since arriving from Ajax.

"I think it was one of the best (performances in a Chelsea shirt), it's definitely there," continued the Moroccan.

