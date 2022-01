All evacuees from the Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County were able to return to their homes by the end of Wednesday, County Judge Paul Pape said. Some residents — those who live northwest of State Highway 21 — were able to return home first, Pape said in a 3:15 p.m. news conference. The county judge said SH 21, which had been closed since Tuesday afternoon, is now reopened. He asked people who don't live in the area to stay away in order to give emergency workers and evacuees the space they need.

BASTROP, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO