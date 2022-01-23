ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Rustika Cafe and Bakery coming to Katy

By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rustika Cafe and Bakery is expected to open a location in Katy sometime in May. The bakery currently does not have an exact address as of press time. There are currently...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

Community Impact Houston

Balanced Foods celebrates 1-year anniversary in Katy

The health food store sells ready-made, healthy meals that customers can take on the go. (Courtesy Balanced Foods) Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Balanced Foods celebrated its one-year anniversary Jan....
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pho Binh reschedules opening for February in Katy

Pho Binh is expected to open the first week of February at 25621 Nelson Way in Katy after previously being expected to open in December. The Asian restaurant specializes in pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Pho Binh has locations throughout Houston, including Bellaire, the Galleria, the Heights and one opening soon in Montrose. 832-437-9486. www.phobinh.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Black Rifle Coffee Co. to open two new Cy-Fair locations in 2022

Officials with Black Rifle Coffee Co. confirmed there will be two new locations opening in the Cy-Fair area in 2022. The first will debut in February at 7086 Hwy. 6, Houston, and the other will open later in the year at 12020 FM 1960, Houston. The stores will host a full espresso bar, breakfast and lunch options, over 15 different coffee blends, merchandise, a drive-thru, WiFi and outdoor seating. www.blackriflecoffee.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Möge Tee now open in Cypress

Möge Tee held its grand opening at 29040 Hwy. 290 Suite A01, Cypress, on Jan. 15. The tea shop offers a variety of teas, toppings and add-ins as well as dorayaki and soufflés. The franchise has over 300 stores worldwide, four of which are in Texas. 832-334-5658. www.mogeteeusa.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Brookwood Holiday Store extended to spring in Hughes Landing

The Brookwood Holiday Store will remain at its Hughes Landing location at 1950 Hughes Landing, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, through the end of April. According to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corp., Brookwood offers shoppers an opportunity to purchase handcrafted housewares, jewelry, food items and various souvenirs with many items made by Brookwood citizens, and sale proceeds help support the organization’s various residential, medical, educational and recreational programs and initiatives.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

TO-DO LIST: Take part in a history road rally through Magnolia, a 5K and a trail riders celebration in Tomball

The Montgomery County Historical Commission presents its ninth annual History Road Rally in Magnolia, a history scavenger hunt. Teams have two hours to solve written clues by driving to historic sites in Magnolia, writing answers and photographing the sites. Participants receive a souvenir button and complimentary food and drinks. Trophies and prizes will be given to the top three teams. Noon-1 p.m. (registration), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (hunt). $30 (advance registration per vehicle), $40 (day-of registration per vehicle). Magnolia First Baptist Church,18525 N. Sixth St., Magnolia. 832-392-4312, 936-537-9070.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

R3 Wound Care and Hyperbarics opens new clinic in Kingwood

R3 Wound Care and Hyperbarics celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic location in Kingwood on Oct. 11. Located at 215 Kingwood Executive Drive, Ste. 150, the San Antonio-based company is the largest independent outpatient hyperbaric oxygen therapy provider in Texas and specializes in wound healing, post-surgical wound care, diabetic ulcer treatment, infection healing options and radiation injury treatment. 346-988-2344. www.r3healing.com.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: The Pitch, an open-air food court and entertainment space, to open in Northeast Austin; Northpark Drive, FM 1960 mobility projects to break ground and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 26. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 24-25. Central Texas. Once fully operational, Dave Greeley, principal at Team Orbis and project consultant for The Pitch, said he hopes...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear looks to preserve charm as development emerges

As the city of Fulshear approaches its 200th birthday in 2024, the area is experiencing rapid residential growth. According to spring 2020 projections by demographic firm Population and Survey Analysts, the Fulshear area’s population is expected to more than double between 2019 and 2028—jumping from 31,861 residents in the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ, to 77,651 residents in 2028.
FULSHEAR, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston residents could win $1K gift cards in new vaccine incentive program starting Jan. 29

The Houston Health Department launched a new monetary incentive program with Houston in Action and Human Age Digital to encourage Houstonians to get vaccinated as the city continues its efforts to combat COVID-19. The new initiative, which will begin Jan. 29 and end March 10, will enter those who get a vaccine dose or booster shot at eligible sites into a drawing for a $1,000 gift card.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

HCA Healthcare to expand hospital roster throughout Texas

HCA Healthcare is planning to expand its number of hospitals in Texas. The health care provider announced it will be building five new full-service hospitals in Texas via a Jan. 26 press release. The company will be opening new hospitals in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio in partnership with Methodist Healthcare Ministries, and two in Austin in partnership with St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

The Goddard School opens fourth Katy location

The Goddard School opened its fourth Katy location at 23133 Morton Ranch Road in January. The new location, which utilizes play-based learning, is enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old. The 9,700-square-foot facility consists of nine classrooms, a gym, two playgrounds and a water splash pad. The franchise has more than 380 locations in 12 states. 346-322 1800. www.goddardschool.com/schools/tx/katy/katy-morton-ranch-road.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Addy & Ry Boutique opens storefront on Gosling Road

Family-owned Addy & Ry Boutique moved to a storefront location at 23915 Gosling Road, Spring, in November. The boutique originally opened in 2016 as an online shop. Addy & Ry Boutique sells women's apparel, accessories, shoes, bags and home decor. In addition, the boutique offers personalization options on select bags. 346-261-0500. www.addy-ry.com.
SPRING, TX
