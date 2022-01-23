Rustika Cafe and Bakery coming to Katy

Officials with Black Rifle Coffee Co. confirmed there will be two new locations opening in the Cy-Fair area in 2022. The first will debut in February at 7086 Hwy. 6, Houston, and the other will open later in the year at 12020 FM 1960, Houston. The stores will host a full espresso bar, breakfast and lunch options, over 15 different coffee blends, merchandise, a drive-thru, WiFi and outdoor seating. www.blackriflecoffee.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO