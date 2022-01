Posted on the LBB (Lincolnville Bulletin Board) over the weekend: Can I get reminiscent for a moment? This photo [of sea smoke over the Bay] brings back a lot of memories. I used to be a free-range kid, and I’m not sure my parents were aware of how far I ranged sometimes. My family spent a lot of time on that stretch of coast right there helping out the grandparents. I was constantly walking the piece of shoreline between the beach and the bottom of Monroe’s field, which is now spotted with macmansions.

LINCOLNVILLE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO