You know Auburn has captured something unprecedented in college basketball when even Kentucky can’t seem to fully grasp the significance of it. Auburn (18-1, 7-0 in the SEC) celebrated its first No.1 ranking in the AP basketball poll on Monday, and that’s great, but what really framed Auburn’s rise in the proper context was Kentucky coach John Calipari trying to patronize the Tigers and their fans three days after getting bullied on the Plains by a superior team.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO