President resigns citing inability to help his country

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmenia's President Armen Sarksyan has announced his resignation. After nearly four years in office, Armenian President Armen Sarksyan announced his early resignation, on Sunday. The politician cited "the lack of necessary instruments to influence the fundamental processes in internal and foreign politics" as one of the major reasons behind his...

Armenian president resigns

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to a statement on his official website. Sarkissian was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces. (Reporting...
Nikol Pashinyan
