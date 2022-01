Nearly every health expert will be quick to tell you that it’s a good idea to load up your shopping cart with more vegetables and fruits. Their unique nutritional stew of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals is key to lasting health. But sometimes fresh options in the produce aisle don’t look so fresh and are expensive, especially when out of season locally. That’s when it’s time to spin your wheels towards the frozen food department for the unsung subzero heroes of the supermarket. Certainly, fruits and veggies don’t always have to be fresh to be best.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO