Protestors in Turkey call for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIstanbul [Turkey], January 24 (ANI): A few days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, dozens of protestors took to the street in the capital city of Turkey, calling for the boycott of the mega sporting event over rights abuses in China....

americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Afghan women rally at Taliban approved protest

Scores of Afghan women rallied in Kabul on Wednesday in a Taliban sanctioned protest endorsing their regime and calling on the West to unfreeze the nation's assets as its humanitarian crisis deepens. Since the Taliban returned to office they have grappled with a rising humanitarian crisis.
PROTESTS
raleighnews.net

China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic pressure on the island to force it into political concessions. Regarding the upgrading of relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was "shocked by this and strongly opposed...
CHINA
AFP

China restricts activists' social media ahead of Olympics

Human rights activists and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks, multiple people affected have told AFP, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Winter Olympics. "The government now wants to make sure that people don't cross the line online to poke the facade of a perfect Winter Olympic Games," said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
SPORTS
The Independent

Thai PM arrives in Saudi Arabia, easing diamond heist row

Thailand s prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the first high-level meeting since relations between the nations soured three decades ago over a sensational jewelry heist that led to a diplomatic row and string of mysterious killings.The official visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to Riyadh signals the nations are seeking to thaw relations, long chilled by the 1989 scandal. Saudi Arabia downgraded its diplomatic ties with Thailand over the theft that became known as the Blue Diamond affair.While Prayuth's visit marked a major breakthrough, his discreet arrival hinted at lingering tension.A notably low-ranking official,...
ASIA
AFP

Sudanese rally against UN bid to resolve post-coup crisis

Thousands of Sudanese pro-military protesters rallied Wednesday against a UN bid to resolve a political crisis in the country three months after a coup, an AFP correspondent reported. "We don't want external intervention in our country," protester Hamed al-Bashir told AFP outside the UN office.
PROTESTS
raleighnews.net

Ireland protests about Russian warship plan

Ireland's says it cannot stop the drills, which are to take place in its exclusive economic zone. Russia's intention to deploy warships in marine exercises off the Irish coast has come under fire from Dublin, with the nation's foreign minister arguing they are a step too far when tensions across Europe are so high.
PROTESTS
AFP

West links Afghan humanitarian aid to human rights

Western diplomats Tuesday linked humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights after meeting a Taliban delegation on a landmark visit to Europe. On the final day of the Taliban's first official trip to Europe since returning to power in August, the fundamentalists held talks behind closed doors with several Western diplomats. The Taliban are seeking international recognition and financial aid. Afghanistan's humanitarian situation has rapidly deteriorated since the group returned to power in August 2021, when international aid came to a sudden halt, worsening the plight of millions of people already suffering from hunger after several severe droughts.
ADVOCACY
raleighnews.net

Britain to back suspension of Russia from SWIFT reports

UK government believes Russia is allegedly planning to invade Ukraine. British authorities are reportedly considering "an opportunity to support the suspension of Russia from the SWIFT international payment system, citing a hypothetical military conflict that could erupt between Russia and Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson "fears some world leaders may...
ECONOMY
AFP

Istanbul's snowed-in airport stirs back to life

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul was "gradually" resuming normal operations after a blizzard shut it down for a day, the head of Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday. "Flights have gradually begun returning to normal," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Twitter. 
WORLD
The Independent

Winter-less Olympics? 20 out of 21 cities that hosted Games could soon be too hot for events

On a rapidly-heating planet is there a future for a global event whose premise is the availability of snow and ice?That is the question posed by a new study which explores how Winter Olympics host cities will be impacted this century by global temperature rise under low and high emissions scenarios. A research team, led by the department of geography and environmental management at the University of Waterloo in Canada, also asked elite athletes and their coaches how the effects of the climate crisis were impacting their disciplines.“Our sports are going to end unless there is serious change in...
FIFA
TheConversationCanada

From sanctioning a refugee team to letting China host: Does the International Olympic Committee support human rights?

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) position on refugees is contradictory and confusing. The organization has its own Refugee Team competing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. It’s a relatively new initiative, happening first at the 2016 Rio Olympics. On the surface, it seems like a noble humanitarian effort. Refugee athletes recognized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are permitted to compete at the Games under the Olympic flag. One would think, based on this newfound commitment to refugees, that the IOC would only hold the Olympics in nations that respect the rights of refugees. With the 2022 Beijing...
SPORTS
The Independent

Netherlands, Ukraine take Russia to European rights court

The Netherlands and Ukraine argued Wednesday that a top European court should hear their cases that seek to hold Russia responsible for human rights violations in eastern Ukraine including the 2014 downing of a passenger jet that killed all 298 people on board.Lawyers representing the Dutch government told the European Court of Human Rights in the French city of Strasbourg that Russia had effective control over rebel forces in eastern Ukraine when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014.The preliminary hearing into whether the Ukraine and Dutch cases against Russia are admissible opened amid soaring...
POLITICS
AFP

UN chief calls on Taliban to uphold women's rights

The Taliban must uphold the fundamental human rights of women and children, the United Nations chief said Wednesday, urging the international community to release frozen Afghan aid to prevent families from selling their babies to buy food. Over half of all Afghans face "extreme levels of hunger," Guterres told the council, and "some families are selling their babies to purchase food."
CHINA
raleighnews.net

Brussels Police Clash with Anti-Vaccination Protesters

Police in Brussels fired water cannon and clouds of tear gas at 50,000 protesters demonstrating Sunday against COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions European authorities are imposing to try to contain the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus. Some of the protesters came from France, Germany and other countries, shouting "Liberty!" as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
raleighnews.net

Turkish journalist arrested, faces jail for insulting Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Turkey: A Turkish journalist has been arrested for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, her lawyer said. Journalist Sedef Kabas was arrested after citing a proverb on television and social media referring to an ox. "Insulting our nation's elected president with ugly and vulgar expressions is, in fact, an attack...
WORLD

