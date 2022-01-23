ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How the Texans could quickly fix their secondary in the 2022 NFL draft

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Uag9_0dteqk4j00

The Houston Texans need help everywhere heading into 2022.

One area where the Texans could instantly upgrade with two picks in the 2022 NFL draft is in the secondary. Some mocks have the Texans taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 3 overall pick.

While much attention is given to the fact Houston’s 4-13 record scored them a top-5 pick in the draft, it also provided them with a top-5 pick in the second round. At pick No. 37, Houston has as close to another first-round pick as you can get.

Who can Houston take in that range to complete the overhaul of their secondary?

Enter Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary. Although the 6-0, 190-pound defensive back is projected to go in the bottom portion of the first round, if McCreary gets passed over for other needs, he could be available for the Texans.

Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire was able to visit with McCreary, and the former Auburn product gave a glimpse into how he plays as a cornerback.

Pre-snap, I look at down and distance. When I do that, I see what situation I’m in. After that, I look at the receiver alignment; do they own the hash on the outside? Because that can eliminate a lot of routes just by looking at the alignment on the field. When I do that pre-snap, I look at the play, and I’m set on my techniques and what I’m going to do on that play. I got to know my cutback, so that’s another thing, too; my technique. When the receiver comes off the line, depending on the receiver; is he a quick guy, is he a strong guy? Sometimes I’ll be more physical and try to interrupt them at the line of scrimmage. I look at the heels, that’s the main thing. I always look at the heels. If you get beat, that’s the main thing, so I don’t look up. I try my best to look at the heels, and I’d say I do great at that.

It might take Houston using one of their third-round picks to package with their second-rounder to move up to McCreary. However, as general manager Nick Caserio showed in his first draft last season, if there is a player they believe can help, they will make the move to get him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
Sporting News

Did Washington Football Team's new name leak a week before unveiling?

The Washington Football Team is set to make its official announcement about a new team name on Feb. 2, but it appears the name might have leaked earlier than anticipated. A Twitter user spotted that the domain, Commanders.com, had been transferred to MarkMonitor, the company the NFL uses to handle most of its domain names for its teams and brands. This was confirmed by Whois internet record listing that Commanders.com is now handling the oversight of the domain.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Notre Dame#The Draft Wire
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

You can rule out at least one trade destination for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Watson, who did not play in 2021 as he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, could be traded this offseason. His future in the National Football League likely depends on the results of his sexual allegations. However, many continue to speculate about potential trades.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Vic Fangio News

In a day packed full of head coaching news, some interesting details involving the Jaguars’ search have been revealed. When the Jags’ private jet touched down in Denver earlier this week, many believed it was to pick up prospective candidate Nathaniel Hackett from his Broncos interview. But, according to recent reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, that was not the case.
NFL
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy