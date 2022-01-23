ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Gloria and Emilio Estefan mural unveiled in Miami

MIAMI — (AP) — A new mural honoring Gloria and Emilio Estefan has been unveiled in Miami’s Little Havana.

Local artist Disem305 painted the giant mural depicting the power couple of Latin pop in the 1980s when they came out with smash hits such as “Conga” and “Rhythm is Gonna Get You.”

The artwork was unveiled at a Saturday event, attended by city officials and the couple's son Nayib Estefan.

"My parents have always been this big to me, but it's amazing to see them preserved in one of their finest moments in the 80s in Miami," Nayib Estefan told WTVJ.

The giant mural is part of a local effort by the Kcull Life Foundation to partner up with local artists to improve historic neighborhoods and preserve Cuban American. A well-known costume shop on the Calle Ocho donated the wall.

The foundation also recently presented another mural to salsa artist Celia Cruz, who is also Cuban.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WTVJ-TV.

