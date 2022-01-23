ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

By Scott Fishman, TV Insider
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American Dad fans have three big new reasons to be excited about the future of the Smith family. Last month, TBS recognized its popularity by renewing the show for Seasons 18 and 19… ahead of its coming 17th season. That’s a lot of good morning USAs — and not too shabby...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

American Dad voice actors join Great Day

A new season for the adult animated series American Dad is coming. Joining Great Day are two of the voice actors of the show: Dee Bradley Baker and Rachael MacFarlane!
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Season 17 Viewer Votes

What’s ahead for the Smith family in the 17th season of the American Dad! TV show on TBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Dad! is cancelled or renewed for season 18. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 17th season episodes of American Dad! here.
TV SERIES
WSVN-TV

Popular ‘American Dad’ series airs 17th season on Netflix Monday

Today, we’re celebrating Father’s Day. Actually, we’re celebrating one father: “American Dad.”. The animated comedy is now on Netflix and kicking off it’s 17th season Monday. Seems like a perfect time to meet two of the faces behind the American Dad voices. Hayley Smith, a.k.a....
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Rachael Macfarlane
Person
Dee Bradley Baker
Person
Wendy Schaal
bubbleblabber.com

Review: American Dad “Langley Dollar Listings”

American Dad begins a new season with Francine and Roger at odds after an opening as a realtor on a popular house flipping reality show, “Langley Dollar Listings,” becomes available. Francine is excited for a change of pace in her life, but the unreasonable complications of her new job give her pause, not to mention Roger’s growing resentment towards her.
TV SERIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#American#Tbs
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Vachik Mangassarian death: NCIS star dies of Covid complications aged 78

Actor Vachik Mangassarian, known for his roles in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and NCISThe TV star’s representatives confirmed to Deadline that Mangassarian died of complications stemming from Covid-19, in Burbank, California.Born in Iran and with Armenian heritage, Mangassarian moved to the US at the age of 23. In 1978, he begun his career in the film and TV industry. Among his best-known roles were as Qasim Zaghul in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a guest appearance in Larry David’s HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.He portrayed two separate characters on the hit police procedural series NCIS: Los Angeles, appearing firstly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian comments on Tristan Thompson paternity drama for the first time

Khloé Kardashian has addressed the fact Tristan Thompson fathered a third child, with a subtle Instagram caption. Last month, basketball player Tristan made headlines when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged she had given birth to his child, after getting pregnant while he was in a relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashian's Khloé.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

David Letterman To Celebrate ‘Late Night’ Anniversary With Seth Meyers

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982. The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022 The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get. Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy