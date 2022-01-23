ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont's captive insurance industry releases 2021 licensing figures

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty-five new captive insurance companies were licensed this year in Vermont, making 2021 Vermont's 4th highest year of growth in its 40-year history. Vermont is now home to 620 licensed captives, consisting of 589 active and 31 dormant captives. "Vermont continues to...

