Annual Barnelopet Celebrates Skiing, Norwegian Culture [PHOTOS]

I remember when the Mall of America opened in the early 90s. Specifically, it was August of 1992. I was in college, and it was a big deal. Everyone was talking about this giant mall that would be in Bloomington, and it was going to have just about anything and everything you could think of included in this mall... more of an amusement destination. People actually come from other countries to check out the "mega mall". It's a tourist attraction. Albeit considered the worst tourist attraction by some. But whatever. It's here, and it really is pretty cool.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO