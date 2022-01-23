ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Annual Barnelopet Celebrates Skiing, Norwegian Culture [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- An annual event celebrating Norwegian culture and the sport of skiing returned to a St. Cloud park this weekend. The Sons of Norway, Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club, and...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Camping is a Trend in Central Minnesota

A new trend is becoming popular in Central Minnesota, ice camping. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says people are bringing a tiny house or icehouse onto the ice and spend the weekend there. Schmitt says whole families are doing this. He says they are spending some...
HOBBIES
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Activities & Events to Explore in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes highlights some indoor and outdoor winter activities to take part in the state. This includes this weekend's Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Winter Activities/Events. Explore Minnesota’s event database highlights hundreds of seasonal events across the state:. In the Twin Cities, Great Northern Festival, Jan. 27...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: Fabulous Armadillos, Norsemen Hockey and More

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Let our central Minnesota entertainment guide give you a few ideas. Sing along with the Fabulous Armadillos at Pioneer Place, take the family to a movie with Marcus Theatre's Kids Dream Film Series, watch GREAT Theatre's production of Matilda, catch a Norsemen hockey game at the MAC, and listen to the acoustic stylings of Martin Zellar. Read more in The Weekender!
HOCKEY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MOA Celebrates 30 Years with Events/Giveaways Planned in 2022

I remember when the Mall of America opened in the early 90s. Specifically, it was August of 1992. I was in college, and it was a big deal. Everyone was talking about this giant mall that would be in Bloomington, and it was going to have just about anything and everything you could think of included in this mall... more of an amusement destination. People actually come from other countries to check out the "mega mall". It's a tourist attraction. Albeit considered the worst tourist attraction by some. But whatever. It's here, and it really is pretty cool.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic Skiing#Olympics#Norwegian#The Viking Age Club
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Dancing With Our Stars Line-Up Announced

ST. JOSEPH -- The Women's Fund of Central Minnesota has announced this year's line-up for its "Dancing With Our Stars" fundraiser. Hannah Mikels from St. Cloud State University will be raising money for SCSU's Gender Violence Prevention Program. Community Advocate Helga Bauerly will be benefiting GREAT Theatre's Girl Power via...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cycling
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Norway
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sugar Daddy’s in Sauk Rapids is Still For Sale

This iconic landmark on Hwy 10 is still for sale. Last summer (2021) we reported seeing that Sugar Daddy's in Sauk Rapids was for sale. The digital sign along the highway at the time just flashed "for sale" with a phone number to call. Since then the sign has just been the time and temperature, which lead me to assume it had sold, or been pulled off the market.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy