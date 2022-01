OSKALOOSA — A late second half comeback sparked William Penn's victory over the Benedictine Ravens. The Statesmen, who moved to 19-1 overall and 10-1 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play, took the win by a score of 79-73. The game started off with a bang as Q Cager (Sr., Hopkinsville, Ky., Wellness and Recreation) lobbed a pass to a streaking Kevion Blaylock (Sr., Houston, Texas, Information Technology) from nearly halfcourt after only four seconds had ticked off the clock, and Blaylock flushed it home for the opening basket. Both offenses went ice cold after that, with the Ravens finally tying the score at 2-2 after over three minutes of play.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO