The Pocahontas Junior Redskins struggled out of the starting gate but overcame a halftime deficit to beat the Junior Southerners 40-31. Both teams started out cold with the first score made by the Junior Southerners with 3:34 left in the first quarter. The score was tied 4-4 at end of first quarter with the Junior Southerners leading at half 14-11. The Junior Redskins kept battling and tied the game at 14-14 with 4:50 left in the 3rd quarter. The next time down the court Pocahontas went into the lead 16-14 with the 3rd quarter ending with Pocahontas 25 and Southside 21. Southside edged into the lead for the last time 27-25 with 4:03 left in the 4th quarter and outscored Southside 15-4 the rest of the game. Pocahontas made 8 of 10 free throws the last quarter to win the game 40 to 31.

POCAHONTAS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO