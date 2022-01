The global Pokemon GO event the Pokemon GO Tour: Johto will be kicking off on 26th February and it promises to be quite the event. Following on the back of the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event last year, players will be able to celebrate the legendary Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver in a brand new way. You will be able to choose between the Gold Version and Silver Version event experiences, each with version-exclusive Pokemon plus you will need to pick either Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile to adventure with. These Pokemon will be the Pokemon involved in your research tasks for Professor Willow. Here’s today’s details, with more to come in the coming weeks!

