The Power Plant event has arrived in Pokemon GO, following in the footsteps of the Mountains of Power event that kicked off earlier this month. While the previous event was centered around Rock and Steel-type Pokemon, the Power Plant event focuses primarily on Electric-type Pokemon. This event also marks the Pokemon GO debut of the fifth-generation Electric-type Pokemon Helioptile and its evolution, Heliolisk. Helioptile and Heliolisk are the main attractions of this event, but there are plenty of other Pokemon on offer like Porygon, Jolteon, Electabuzz, and more. Some of these can even be shiny, so there’s a lot to look forward to in this event. Here’s everything you need to know about the Power Plant event in Pokemon GO.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO