Presented by Arbella Insurance

Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
The Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 130-92 at Chase Center on Tuesday night. The 38-point win was the Warriors third largest margin of victory this season. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 22 points, as seven players scored in double figures for the Dubs. Stephen Curry recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Nemanja Bjelica added 10 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season.
