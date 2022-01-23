ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Anarchist Struggle in Rojava

By bogoodness
ashevillefm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePDF (Unimposed) International Freedom Battalion (IFB) on FB: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Freedom_Battalion. International Revolutionary People’s Guerrilla Forces (IRPGF) -demobilized: https://archive.org/details/@irpgf. The Queer Insurrection and Liberation Army (TQILA) -demobilized. Groups mentioned ala Rojava:. Make Rojava Green Again: https://makerojavagreenagain.org/. Internationalist Commune of Rojava: https://internationalistcommune.com/. You can find an interview we did with ICR...

www.ashevillefm.org

Washington Post

A power struggle in Kazakhstan

While the West has been focused on Russia’s buildup around Ukraine, Russian troops also deployed this month into Kazakhstan. The country faced the worst violence it's seen since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. About 225 people were killed during the unrest, including 19 members of the security forces. Professor and native Kazakh Nargis Kassenova joined James Hohmann to discuss the situation unfolding abroad — and why she doesn’t see her home country returning to Russian control.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand Struggles to Retain Living Costs

The Thai Government is working hard to keep living costs in check as the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic sends food and energy prices to record high. Authorities in the country are trying to stop, if not reduce, the growth of prices of goods and necessities, particularly fresh meat and food so people can afford a basic living standard.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Mutual aid: Can community fridges bring anarchist politics to the mainstream?

Since the start of the pandemic, communities throughout the UK have rallied to help vulnerable and isolated people. Churches, charities, football clubs, mosques, local councilors and groups of concerned neighbors have distributed food, home-learning technology, emotional support and everything in between. These initiatives come together under the broad banner of...
ADVOCACY
cwuobserver.com

Students struggle in isolation on campus

Daniel Walters spent the majority of his first few days back on campus in his dorm waiting to receive his COVID-19 test. After receiving a positive test result from the walk-in testing clinic offered at the SURC, Walters was transferred to Munson Hall. “I started feeling pretty sick. I had...
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

Hawaii: The struggle for Native rights continues

In 1993, the U.S. government formally apologized to the Indigenous people of Hawaii for the overthrow of their kingdom a century earlier, the annexation of their land, and the subjugation of their people. Although they suffered a fate similar to that of their Indigenous counterparts in North America, Native Hawaiians are still not federally recognized the way Native Americans and Native Alaskans are, nor do they have the same power to negotiate on their own behalf.
HAWAII STATE
Michele Orsinger

Editorial: The Struggles of Homelessness

Every city throughout the country deals with homeless communities and encampments. There’s a lot of speculation regarding those who live that lifestyle. Some do it by choice… others have been forced into that situation. Regardless of why they live that way, as fellow humans we should be offering compassion. Each one of them has a story to tell - if only people would be willing to listen. It’s vital to see and understand life through their eyes (and experiences)... not what we “think” their life should be like. I hope more people are willing to do that after reading what is being said here. Here comes another “eye opening” piece about humanity.
HARRISBURG, PA

Community Policy