ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Trade Options For Los Angeles

By Brook Smith
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMAC7_0dtehpvF00

What a wild week full of highs and lows for the Lakers. They started things off by beating one of the best teams in the Western Conference in the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Then came what should have been an easy win over the Pacers on Wednesday, which did not happen. They wrapped things up with a comeback win over the Magic after falling behind early.

But as we approach February, all of the chatter has been focused around Russell Westbrook and Frank Voge. It seems that media all over the country points to those two guys as the biggest reason for the Lakers' failures.

And while the Vogel situation should work itself out, Russ is sort of stuck. The Lakers look like they don't know what to do with him right now, culminating in him sitting the last 4 minutes of their game against the Magic. So what will they do with him?

If the Lakers were able to trade away Westbrook by the deadline, they would likely need to attach their 2027 first-round draft pick. But the fact that he has the player option for next season makes a move almost impossible, especially given the market.

Alternatively, the Lakers could explore a buy-out option for Russ. But again, that seems next to impossible. Russ has so much money on the table right now, and buying him out wouldn't make any sense on his side. The only way that could happen is if he became incredibly dissatisfied with being here, which again, is unlikely.

The possibility of a John Wall trade was discussed earlier this week, but don't bet on that. That deal would cost the Lakers more and would reportedly include their first-round pick. Wall also isn't an upgrade over Russ, especially with his large contract.

So what's the best move for the Lakers with Russ? Optimize him. Make him aggressive again and allow him to play the type of game that makes him Russell Westbrook.

Comments / 6

Related
Lakers Daily

Report: Rob Pelinka met with Russell Westbrook for nearly 2 hours after critical benching

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently made a major splash when he elected to bench former MVP Russell Westbrook in the final minutes of a close game. Despite the move, the Lakers lost the game to the Indiana Pacers by a 111-104 score. On top of that, the decision to bench Westbrook was a huge story next day in the basketball world. Because it was such a big decision, it sounds like Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka knew that clearing the air with Westbrook was very important.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Russ
The Ringer

Don’t Count Out the Hawks Just Yet, the Lakers’ Brodie Trade Decision, and a Surprise Guest

Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the up-and-down season from Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (02:31). They also discuss the importance of De’Andre Hunter. The Bulls’ injury woes continue, as Alex Caruso is out again after a hard foul from Grayson Allen. The guys discuss Allen’s hard foul before going into Ayo Dosunmu’s surprise rookie season (10:27). All signs point to Frank Vogel staying, but the guys are more interested in discussing the rumor of a John Wall–for–Russell Westbrook swap (15:13). The guys debate what moves the Celtics can make that don’t include Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (30:45). They are last joined by NBA on TNT host Adam Lefkoe (36:12). They discuss working on set with Shaq, the situation with Ben Simmons, thoughts on James Harden if he gets traded to the 76ers, and Adam’s football knowledge.
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond believes Lakers shouldn't trade Russ now

Draymond Green is an invested NBA fan in addition to his position on the Warriors, and explained on his podcast why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers should not trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. "The reality is, I'm not sure Russell Westbrook gets traded," Green said on "The Draymond...
NBA
theScore

Report: Lakers ink Johnson to new 2-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers signed forward Stanley Johnson to a two-year deal, including a team option for the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Johnson was a standout throughout his two 10-day contracts with the club and will now reportedly join L.A. full time after his latest temporary deal ends Wednesday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Magic
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline: Lakers, 76ers among five most interesting teams to watch ahead of Feb. 10

We're just a little over two weeks away from the 2022 NBA trade deadline, and there's been no shortage of rumors to keep us occupied until deals actually start happening. With the race to the NBA Finals as open as ever this season, there could be a big portion of the league looking to improve their roster with a trade. Even teams like the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, who currently sit atop the rankings in both conferences, could look to make minor tweaks to best position themselves before the playoffs start.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: How Four Air-Balls Helped Make Kobe Bryant a Playoff Legend

Before Kobe Bryant became a legend, he air-balled the Lakers out of the 1997 playoffs. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Kobe put up not one, not two, not three, but four air-balls against the Stockton-Malone Jazz in an elimination game for the Lakers. The rookie's ice cold shooting led to a 98-93 defeat and the end of LA's season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Lakers, Stanley Johnson agree to two-year deal

The Lakers and forward Stanley Johnson agreed to a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The second year will be a team option, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who says (via Twitter) the contract is expected to be signed on Thursday. Johnson has been with...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Are Trying to Make a Big Move By the Trade Deadline

The Lakers should probably do everything that they can to improve their roster by the trade deadline. With a 23-24 record at this point in the season, Rob Pelinka and the front office have some big decisions to make about the team's future. Unfortunately, the Lakers don't have much to...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers appear to be out on 1 major trade target

The Los Angeles Lakers can likely cross one name off their trade deadline wish list. This week on “The NBA Chats” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus indicated that the Lakers may be out on Detroit forward Jerami Grant. “I’d actually heard the Lakers kinda passed on Grant,”...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Way in Huge Win Over the Nets

The Lakers came into Barclays Center in New York with their heads sort of hanging low. They came off of a loss to the Heat and really needed a win. Luckily for Los Angeles and Frank Vogel, they did get Anthony Davis back for the first time since mid-December. Things...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: Bleacher Report lists off three potential trade targets for Thunder along with trade destinations for veterans

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz released an article that listed the top three trade candidates for all 30 NBA teams. The trade deadline is 17 days away on Feb. 10. The Oklahoma City Thunder will probably be sellers this deadline as playoff contenders will call in to see the price of Kenrich Williams, the 27-year-old is averaging 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.2 percent from three in 39 games. Williams’ is also on a cheap contract, as he has a non-guaranteed two million dollar salary for the 2022-23 season that will easily be picked up.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy