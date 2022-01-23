ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Anti-vaccine activists march in D.C. – a city that mandates coronavirus vaccines – to protest mandates

By Peter Hermann
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Thousands of protesters from across the country – including some of the biggest names in the anti-vaccination movement – descended on the nation’s capital Sunday for a rally against vaccine mandates. Almost two years into a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than...

www.seattletimes.com

Seattle Times

For many Trump supporters who marched, Jan. 6 was only the beginning

PHOENIX — There were moments when Paul Davis questioned his decision to join the crowd that marched on the U.S. Capitol last January. When he was publicly identified and fired from his job as a lawyer. When his fiancée walked out. But then something shifted. Instead of lingering...
DCist

An Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest Is Coming To D.C. Here’s What We Know

Just a week after Mayor Muriel Bowser requires select businesses to check proof of vaccination, thousands of people appear to be planning a trip to D.C. to protest vaccine mandates on the National Mall. “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming” is a march and rally on January 23rd that organizers say is being held in order to show their objection to vaccine requirements on businesses or schools that have taken effect across the country.
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC News

Anti-vaccine mandate protests during omicron surge

Thousands gathered in D.C. Sunday for the “Defeat the Mandate” protest as the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic see significant drops in new Covid cases. On the West Coast, Omicron continues to overwhelm hospitals, but Dr. Fauci predicts a possible turnaround by mid-February.Jan. 23, 2022.
Seattle Times

Omicron cases appear to peak in U.S., but deaths keep rising

CHICAGO — New coronavirus cases have started to fall nationally, signaling that the omicron-fueled spike that has infected tens of millions of Americans, packed hospitals and shattered records has finally begun to relent. More and more states have passed a peak in new cases in recent days, as glimmers...
Person
Joe Biden
Gephardt Daily

Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates

Jan. 24 (UPI) — Demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to oppose vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 regulations. Organizers for the “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming” march said they expected about 20,000 attendees at the rally, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service, but the Washington Post reported a “smaller crowd of several thousand” on the National Mall on Sunday afternoon.
Seattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, January 28: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

The European Medicines Agency is recommending that Pfizer’s coronavirus pill be authorized for use in the 27 countries that make up the European Union. The antiviral drug was cleared for use by U.S. health regulators in late December. Meanwhile, the Washington state Department of Health announced free N95 masks...
Land Line Media

Canadian truckers protest vaccine mandate

A cross-border vaccine mandate has prompted truck drivers in Canada to launch a protest. According to multiple reports, hundreds of Canadian truck drivers are participating in slow-rolling convoys in opposition of COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the U.S. border. Reuters reported that the convoys started on Sunday, Jan. 23, in Vancouver...
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Cameos At Anti-Mandate Protest in D.C., Thousands Attend

Demonstrators have descended upon Washington D.C. to protest against COVID mandates -- and, ironically, they’re blasting music from someone who just succumbed to the virus. Thousands of people flooded into the National Mall Sunday and gathered at the base of both the Washington Monument and even more packed in front of the Lincoln Memorial ... and wouldn’t you know it, they were playing a Meat Loaf song to get themselves fired up.
thesource.com

Anti-vaccine Marchers Take to the National Mall in Protest of Covid Mandates

Thousands of anti-vaccination demonstrators from throughout the country gathered in the nation’s capital on Sunday for a march against vaccine mandates, including some of the anti-vaccination movement’s biggest leaders. The Washington Post reports the gathering occurred at the National Mall, bringing unmasked protestors together in a city that...
AFP

Biden to address US crime wave in New York visit

President Joe Biden will address the soaring US crime wave during a trip next week to New York, where five police officers have been shot this year, the White House said Wednesday. Rising urban violence is a major political liability for the Democrat, with a January study by the Council on Criminal Justice showing homicides in 22 cities increased five percent in 2021 -- and a whopping 44 percent over 2019 levels. Biden will meet next Thursday with Mayor Eric Adams, who took over the Big Apple at the start of the year and was immediately confronted with a spate of high-profile crimes. Two police officers have been killed and three others wounded just this month. And the city has been unsettled by a series of other violent crimes this month, including another shooting in which a 19-year-old Puerto Rican woman was killed at the fast food restaurant where she worked.
PUBLIC SAFETY

