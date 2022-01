Arizona got two goals and an assist from Nick Schmaltz while Clayton Keller recorded another multi-point game on Tuesday night (Jan. 25) at PPG Paints Arena but despite going toe-to-toe with Pittsburgh for the first two periods, the Coyotes could not put the Penguins away as the hosts managed to score three game-tying goals before pulling away with four tallies in the third period to secure a 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

