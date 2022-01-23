ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ligonier, PA

Cold temperatures prove perfect for Ligonier Ice Fest

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIGONIER, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — This weekend’s chilling temperatures may have kept many inside but for the Ligonier Ice Fest, it was perfect. On Saturday there were more than 60 ice sculptures were...

Comments / 0

