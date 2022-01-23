Cold temperatures prove perfect for Ligonier Ice Fest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major nor’easter will brew on Friday and make its way up the northeast coast Saturday. There is now a blizzard warning set for parts of the Jersey Shore as a major winter system — a Nor’easter — comes into view for the entire region. The warning will be in effect for Cape May, Atlantic, and southern Burlington Counties starting at 7 p.m. Friday. This joins the winter storm warning slated to start at the same time. Those counties include: lower Bucks, lower Montgomery, Philadelphia, Delaware, New Castle, Cumberland, Salem, Camden, Gloucester, north Burlington, and Mercer. How much snow will...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO