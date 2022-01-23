ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Priority Florida Gators DB Target Jacoby Mathews Recaps Official Visit

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hImd_0dteTngZ00

The Florida Gators' extensive push for the talented Louisiana-based safety Jacoby Mathews reached its peak during his official visit to Gainesville this weekend.

Mathews, who is ranked as the No. 5 safety in the class of 2022 by Sports Illustrated All-American, shared his thoughts on the weekend and where Florida stands in his recruitment with AllGators Sunday.

"It definitely boosted [their chances]," Mathews said about his time in Gainesville Friday through Sunday. "I feel comfortable if I was to sign the paper to Florida."

Getting on the University of Florida's campus for his official visit after having to reschedule multiple times, Mathews made sure to take in everything it had to offer.

"It's a nice college town, like not too crowded, but it's enough to focus in on the tasks," he said. "I had a great time with the players and other recruits. It left me with no questions to be asked, I feel like it was a successful visit."

Mathews appreciated the detail that went into Florida's efforts, both in their explanation of the school and football aspects the program offers.

Spending a majority of his time with the staff around head coach Billy Napier, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond — who he knows from Raymond time recruiting him to LSU — Mathews stated that he grew more comfortable knowing them as people rather than just coaches.

"Here, I was able to see them as dads, as men in everyday life instead of the coach," he said as he contrasted the structure of in-home visits where the focus is primarily football with the more in-depth look at coaches and programs during official visits.

The trio will visit him in-home on Tuesday.

When not around the coaches, Mathews found himself around members of the safety room in incumbent starters Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III. The duo had their recruiting hats on all weekend as they attempted to lure the Louisiana native away from 'The Boot' and into Gainesville.

"They want me," Mathews said. "[The coaching staff] was telling me comfortably, if I was to come in there with them, I'd be one of the top three safeties. They feel like they watched my film, they show me they watched my film, and they said they feel comfortable enough to play with me."

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound prospect would assume a role that mirrors the one former Florida State standout Derwin James operates in for the Chargers in a defensive scheme he coins as "made for the DBs."

"They pulled up the screen for me, and they made a little cut out of Derwin James and how he played. That's how I really want to be used," Mathews explained. "That just shocked me. A lot of clips they put in the cut-out was my film, and it was me doing the same thing he was doing on certain plays, and that's the scheme they'll be using."

He shared that his ideal spot in the defense would be the STAR (nickel) role.

If Mathews were to join the Gators as part of their 2022 transition class under Napier, he would become the second major safety piece to make a surprise commitment to Florida during the cycle.

Joining former IMG Academy star Kamari Wilson in the backend, he feels the two could play complementary roles as they both possess versatile skillsets as run stoppers and coverage men. Despite spending minimal time together over the weekend, the two discussed the possibility of attending the same college behind the scenes throughout their recruitment.

"It was exciting running into Kamari, but we didn't spend that much time together. We always like, under the cover, like we've always been saying we was going to go to the same college.

"One thing we both can do is play in the box, cover up top and guard man-to-man, so I feel like that'd hurt a lot of teams because they wouldn't know how to scheme around the defense. It'd be hard to attack certain DBs because everybody is versatile. So I mean, I feel like that scheme, when me and Kamari are there like that, that looks really good."

Mathews is slated to commit and sign on National Signing Day Feb. 2. Florida will be in the mix alongside LSU — where he will visit Jan. 28 — and Texas A&M for the talented defensive back.

"It's like a fine line between all three. It's super tough on me right now, but it's part of the process."

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

Former Panthers player Captain Munnerlyn arrested for assault

LINCOLNTON – Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn was arrested on assault charges Jan. 10 in Lincoln County. The 33-year-old was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He resides in uptown Charlotte but was charged at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office. Munnerlyn played...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Corey Raymond
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner’s Son, A QB Recruit, Announces Commitment

On Wednesday night, three-star quarterback Elijah Warner announced where he’ll be playing college football. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will be taking his talents to Temple. He announced that he’s “100 percent committed” to the program on Twitter. The Phoenix Brophy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Florida State#American Football#The Florida Gators#Sports Illustrated#Lsu
Sporting News

Did Washington Football Team's new name leak a week before unveiling?

The Washington Football Team is set to make its official announcement about a new team name on Feb. 2, but it appears the name might have leaked earlier than anticipated. A Twitter user spotted that the domain, Commanders.com, had been transferred to MarkMonitor, the company the NFL uses to handle most of its domain names for its teams and brands. This was confirmed by Whois internet record listing that Commanders.com is now handling the oversight of the domain.
NFL
FanSided

Georgia football: Bringing Mike Bobo back is a strong choice

The rumors surrounding Georgia football bringing back Mike Bobo seem to have some traction. Would this be a good or bad decision for head coach Kirby Smart?. Some believe it would hinder the Dawgs because of the offense style he runs, but at the same time, it seems like the role will be an analyst, one similar to when Will Muschamp first came back to Athens.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl comments on interest in Louisville job

Bruce Pearl is a name being mentioned a lot in connection to the now-open head coaching job at Louisville. But, would Pearl really leave the Tigers, the team he’s built up into the No. 1 team in the country this season?. On “KeyShawn, JWill and Max” on Thursday, Pearl...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Game Haus

Jaguars hire Byron Leftwich as head coach

Former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator and NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leftwich will be the Jags’ next head coach after Urban Meyer was fired midseason for a multitude of reasons. Arizona Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reported the news via Twitter on Thursday. Meyer...
NFL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
945
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy