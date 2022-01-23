Mayor’s Office of Communications

City of Atlanta to Open Warming Centers Ahead of Frigid Weather

ATLANTA—The City of Atlanta announced the opening of two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The centers will open tonight, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. and will remain open through Monday, January 24 at 8:00 a.m. The warming centers are located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

Transportation will be provided at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Additional transport will be provided as needed.

