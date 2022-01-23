ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

City of Atlanta to Open Warming Centers Ahead of Frigid Weather

Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
 4 days ago

Mayor’s Office of Communications

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKcT5_0dteTQKk00

City of Atlanta to Open Warming Centers Ahead of Frigid Weather

ATLANTA—The City of Atlanta announced the opening of two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The centers will open tonight, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. and will remain open through Monday, January 24 at 8:00 a.m. The warming centers are located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

Transportation will be provided at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Additional transport will be provided as needed.

###

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending reinforcements to eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Here are some of the dilemmas about NATO's next steps. WILL NATO COME TO UKRAINE'S DEFENCE?. Not militarily. Ukraine...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play football like a quarterback. Not today’s quarterback anyway. He didn’t run from contact as much as he welcomed it. The harder the hits, the higher the stakes, the longer the odds, the more Roethlisberger seemed to dig in during a career in which he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a pair of championships while developing a reputation as a throwback in a city that fashions itself as one even as it has evolved into something far more modern.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Ga 30331#Ne#Atlanta 30308#Ga 30303#City Channel 26
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia

98
Followers
125
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Georgia. With an estimated 2019 population of 506,811,

Comments / 0

Community Policy