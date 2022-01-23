Sydney Grace Be Mine Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

To keep your eye makeup looking fresh all day (or night) long, it’s always smart to prep your lids with an eyeshadow primer. When you have oily lids, however, you need to be a bit more discerning about the type of primer you use. Generally, the best eyeshadow primers for oily lids are waterproof or water-resistant, offer mattifying benefits (often thanks to oil-controlling silicone ingredients like dimethicone) and/or have lightweight, gel-like consistencies. That’s because even though all primers are helpful for giving your makeup something to grip onto, these particular formulations tend to be superior if you typically find that your eyeshadow has creased or disappeared only a few hours after applying it.

MAKEUP ・ 13 DAYS AGO