ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Sydney Grace Be Mine Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

temptalia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney Grace Be Mine Eyeshadow Palette ($52.00) launches January 26th at 9AM PT and will be available in a Light and Deep version. These are the shades that are adjusted between the two palettes: Smooch, All Mine, Love Me, Flirty, Soul Mates, and Darling. Here are swatches of both...

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

Related
temptalia.com

Sydney Grace Smooch (Deep) Pressed Pigment Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

MAC Lunar Lights Extra Dimension Skinfinish Reviews & Swatches

MAC Lunar Lights Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a light, golden peach with warmer undertones and a smooth, luminous finish. It had opaque color payoff in a single layer, which adhered evenly to bare skin and blended out effortlessly — it really seemed to diffuse as I applied it.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Really Ruby Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop Really Ruby Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a new, ruby-inspired color story that included two shimmers and two matte shades housed in a clear, plastic compact. The lighter, peachy shimmer was more prone to fallout and sheerer, due to the drier texture, while the other three shades were more consistent and higher-performing.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Pat McGrath x Bridgerton Collection Swatches

Pat McGrath x Bridgerton Collection is a new, limited edition collection that launched at the end of December. The collection includes an eyeshadow palette, cheek palette, and two highlighters. The eyeshadow palette and cheek palette will launch at Sephora on the 26th. P.S. — Pat McGrath took forever to fulfill...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeshadow
temptalia.com

Chanel Brun Roussi Blush Lumiere Review & Swatches

Chanel Brun Roussi Blush Lumiere ($70.00 for 0.49 oz.) is a darker, reddish-copper with moderate, warm undertones and a satin finish. It had a firmer, moderately-dense texture that felt like a gel-powder hybrid to me, which meant that it had to be used with a denser brush to get an even pickup of color (due to the surface being firmer), but the color released readily and deposited well onto bare skin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

ColourPop All the Buzz Collection Swatches

ColourPop All the Buzz Collection includes three color stories within the collection. Each story has an eyeshadow palette, two Super Shock Shadows, a cream highlighter, and a lipgloss (not shown). The collection launches today at 10AM PT. Previously, two of the palettes were released at Ulta, so I shared swatches...
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Ideal Natasha Denona 20-pan Palette

This is my ideal Natasha Denona 20-pan palette using shades only from her 15-pan palettes! Couldn’t narrow it down to 15, so 20 will have to do. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

A Softer Look ft. Sydney Grace x Temptalia

This is a softer, neutral-pink kind of look using my Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Place
Sydney
TrendHunter.com

10-Second Clean Eyeshadows

10-Second Eye by Kosas is a gel watercolor eyeshadow that's packaged in a tube with an applicator that's ready to be swiped across the eyelids. The color cosmetic is available in a range of shades from rose gold and neutral bronze to warm spicy brown and each non-irritating, ophthalmologist-tested formula is "infused with liquid skincare."
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Chanel Red Camellia No. 1 Lip & Cheek Balm Review & Swatches

Chanel Red Camellia (1) No. 1 de Chanel Lip & Cheek Balm ($45.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a light-medium, pink-red with subtle, cool undertones and a soft sheen. It was dewier on my lips for longer than my cheeks, as it seemed to dry down slightly to a more satin-like sheen–not fully set though.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

MAC Oh Goodie & Can You Tell Lustreglass Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

MAC Oh Goodie Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick ($22.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a light-medium pink-leaning coral with moderate, warm undertones and a cream finish. The color payoff was mostly opaque and buildable, though it was supposed to be sheer. It had a lightweight consistency that was thin (without being clingy) and emollient enough to glide on, though it did not apply as evenly as ideal. It wore well for four hours, but it was marketed to last for eight hours (which would have been quite the feat for this type of formula).
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Sg X T Romantic Purple

Simple color story using pink, purple, and a dimensional gold from the Sydney Grace x Temptalia collaboration. I used two pallettes to create this look. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases...
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Best Products of the Week | Vol. 330

Hope your weekend is starting off on the right note! Every Saturday, I like to share the top 10 products from the last week of reviews. It’s a nice way to highlight what reviews have been published recently. Similarly, I love reading–and I know others enjoy sharing!–their own “week in review” when it comes to what makeup/beauty products they may have used and/or enjoyed.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Very Warm, Mid-tone

Looking for very warm medium-dark colors. Lunar Haze makes me weak in the knees but it’s too light for me. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

MAC Sunkissed Orange Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eyeshadow

MAC Sunkissed Orange is a very warm-toned, light orange with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $20.00 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of this...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

A Bit of Color - Copper + Navy

I’m trying to add just a little bit more color outside of the more neutral shades to my everyday looks. Navy eyeliner has been on my mind for a bit and copper is always a fave. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus,...
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

The Best Eyeshadow Primers For Oily Lids

To keep your eye makeup looking fresh all day (or night) long, it’s always smart to prep your lids with an eyeshadow primer. When you have oily lids, however, you need to be a bit more discerning about the type of primer you use. Generally, the best eyeshadow primers for oily lids are waterproof or water-resistant, offer mattifying benefits (often thanks to oil-controlling silicone ingredients like dimethicone) and/or have lightweight, gel-like consistencies. That’s because even though all primers are helpful for giving your makeup something to grip onto, these particular formulations tend to be superior if you typically find that your eyeshadow has creased or disappeared only a few hours after applying it.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Graphic Eye with Glossover

Colors to use for look based on look created by posvoemu on Instagram. Dark graphic crease and shadow liner with highlights of blue above outer wing, center lower lashline, and inner corner. Innermost corner underneath with pale gold. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst!...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Pat McGrath Iconic Ingenue EYEdols Eyeshadow

Pat McGrath Iconic Ingenue is a moderately warm-toned, light pink with a pearl finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $25.00 and contains 0.04 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Moonflower + Fantasy

Wanted to combine the colours I liked from the Pacifica Moonflower and Game Beauty Fantasy palette. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy