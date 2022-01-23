ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Never a Contender, Collin Morikawa Settles for 62nd Place at Abu Dhabi

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 4 days ago
Morikawa shot 73-74-71-75 over four rounds at the par-72 layout at the Yas Links course. He had two birdies on the front nine Sunday, but had five bogeys, three of them over the final nine holes.

Pieters won after shooting an even-par 72 on Sunday. He finished 10 under par for the week and beat Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma of India by one stroke.

Scott Jamieson of Scotland, who shot a first-round 63 and led through three rounds, blew up with a final-round 77 that included seven bogeys and finished 10th, four strokes off the pace.

