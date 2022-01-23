ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jan. 6 committee chair says panel spoke to Bill Barr

By Joseph Choi, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gSgV_0dteQvgC00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on Sunday said the panel has spoken to former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intended on speaking with Barr regarding a draft of an executive order by the Trump administration that would have deployed the National Guard to seize voting machines.

“Well, yes we do. To be honest with you, we’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already,” Thompson said.

“We’ve talked with Department of Defense individuals. We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false,” he said. “So if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it’s a discussion, the public needs to know.”

How long does omicron last on surfaces and in the air?

A spokesperson for Thompson’s office later clarified that the panel has spoken to Barr, but not specifically about the proposed order.

Last week, Politico published a draft of the order that would have directed national defense forces to seize voting machines. The order was never issued and the Jan. 6 committee had declined to comment on the documents at the time.

Brennan asked Thompson whether the Jan. 6 panel had evidence that someone in the U.S. military was working on this potential plan of seizing voting machines.

Realtor explains why viral home has four toilets in same bathroom

“We have information that between the Department of Justice, a plan was put forward to potentially seize voting machines in the country and utilize Department of Defense assets to make that happen,” Thompson said.

He clarified that there did not appear to have ever been an operational plan in place, but there was “reason enough to believe that it was being proposed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Justice, IL
WGN Radio

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Breyer to retire from Supreme Court: reports

Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, according to multiple reports, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Margaret Brennan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#House#Cbs#The National Guard#Department Of Defense#Omicron#Politico#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar
WGN Radio

III Armored Corps placed on a heightened state of readiness

Lt. Gen. Pat White, commanding general of III Armored Corps placed units assigned to Fort Hood and Fort Carson in Colorado on a heightened state of readiness. Lt. Gen. White says they have not received deployment orders, but they should remain ready to deploy if notified. This order comes after the Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops […]
MILITARY
WGN Radio

U.S. DOT unveils new plan to reduce road deaths

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As the country sees traffic deaths rising at an alarming rate, the Biden Administration says they’re working on solutions. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg unveiled the department’s new program called the ‘National Roadway Safety Strategy’ on Thursday. “It represents a comprehensive plan to significantly reduce injuries and deaths on America’s roadways,” Buttigieg said. “We have […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WGN Radio

GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan on vaccine and mask mandates: ‘On day one I would end those. I think they’re un-American, they’re hurting our children’

Jesse Sullivan, GOP candidate for Illinois governor, joins John to talk about why he wants to be the next governor of Illinois. Jesse Sullivan tells John a little bit about his family and education, how he plans to fix the Illinois pension crisis, why he supports term limits, his plan to combat crime, and if […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Alabama will appeal death row case to Supreme Court

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Supreme Court may ultimately decide the fate of Alabama death row inmate Matthew Reeves. In a decision issued Wednesday afternoon, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the state of Alabama’s appeal of a district court order that prevents Reeves from being executed by lethal injection. The Attorney General’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
WGN Radio

Country bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
SOCIETY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy