ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Packer Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is On The Way: ‘The Ladies Are In’

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsKR0_0dteQqGZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7yWK_0dteQqGZ00

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty


If you loved the first Girls Trip then you’re in for a treat because producer Will Packer has just confirmed that a sequel to the 2017 comedy is in the works!

Packer broke the news this past Friday during a segment of Good Morning America, telling the show the good news and giving a few details about the upcoming film. “Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at ‘GMA’: the ‘Girls Trip 2′ sequel, we are underway,” he said. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”

Girls Trip premiered in 2017 and was produced by Packer along with director Malcolm D. Lee and Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, who also wrote the film alongside Harlem’s Tracey Oliver.

The original film starred Jada Pinkett-Smith, hip-hop legend Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and was a breakout role for comedian Tiffany Haddish, who rose to stardom immediately after the film’s release. The movie followed four college friends a.k.a the “Flossy Posse,” who reunited after many years of being apart for a girls trip to Essence Fest in New Orleans where they were in search of good music, good drinks, good men, and an overall good time.

“We are underway with ‘Girls Trip 2,’ and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” Packer continued on Good Morning America. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

While we’re not sure where this new venture will take the Flossy Posse just yet, we for sure can’t wait to find out!

Don’t miss…

Will Packer Talks Possible ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel

5 Reasons To See ‘Girls Trip’

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Girls Trip' Sequel Officially "Underway" With Original Cast Returning, Says Producer

One of the main things people missed during the worst parts of the pandemic was taking a trip. As most of us plan to have a week (or weekend) away with friends to try not to think about the coronavirus for a couple of days, turns out there are four famous girlfriends who are gearing up to do just the same: in an interview on Good Morning America, the producer of the 2017 hit comedy Girls Trip announced that the four leading ladies are coming back to do it all over again. Girls Trip 2 is coming!
TV & VIDEOS
BET

‘We Can All Use A Post-Pandemic Trip’: ‘Girls Trip 2’ In The Works

Girls Trip 2 is happening, according to producer Will Packer. Speaking with Good Morning America on Friday (January 21), Packer announced there’s a sequel to the 2017 comedy, which starred Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith. "Can't we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend?...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Will Packer
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Kenya Barris
purewow.com

A ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is in the Works, According to Film’s Producer

American film producer Will Packer, who produced the 2017 hit comedy film ﻿Girls Trip ﻿alongside Malcolm D. Lee, just recently announced that fans of the first installment can get excited, because a sequel is already underway. Packer made the announcement during a visit to Good Morning America﻿, where...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Tyler Perry’s Iconic Character Makes Netflix Debut

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25. Perry —  who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
TV & VIDEOS
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Trip#Good Morning America#Harlem#The Flossy Posse
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Kathryn Kates: Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actor dies of cancer aged 73

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actor Kathryn Kates has died of cancer aged 73.Her death was announced on Tuesday (25 January) by her agents, who announced that Kates had died on Saturday (22 January).Remembering the US actor as a “powerful force of nature”, their statement read: “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning.“She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed.”Kates appeared in the first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Letterman To Celebrate ‘Late Night’ Anniversary With Seth Meyers

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982. The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022 The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get. Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Michael K. Williams’ Doc Series ‘Black Market’ Completed Season Two After His Death

One of the producers behind Vice TV’s Black Market With Michael K. Williams is talking about their final conversation with the show’s star and executive producer, and why the series tapped his longtime friends to narrate for season two following the actor’s death at 54. The series’ second season, which premiered on Jan. 10 and explores issues like online scams and illegal cannabis markets, was still filming when the Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country star passed away on Sept. 6 in what was reported on Sept. 24 to be an accidental drug overdose. At the time, principal photography had been completed...
TV SERIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

1K+
Followers
935
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy