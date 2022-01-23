Venture Capital Giant Andreessen Horowitz Plans To Raise $4,500,000,000 for Two New Crypto Funds: Report

Ene editing is being explored in a wide range of diseases, including single-gene rare disorders such as sickle cell disease and hemophilia. Recent advances in genome-editing technologies, also known as gene editing, has allowed for the sequence of the human genome to be manipulated precisely in order to achieve a clinical therapeutic effect, such as in gene and cell therapies. This can include correcting disease-causing mutations, adding therapeutic genes to specific genome sites, and removing deleterious genes or genome sequences that increase an individual’s susceptibility or predisposition to a certain disease. Gene editing is being explored in a wide range of diseases, including single-gene rare disorders such as sickle cell disease, hemophilia, and cystic fibrosis, as well as for the treatment and prevention of complex diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and human immunodeficiency virus.

SCIENCE ・ 19 HOURS AGO