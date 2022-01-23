ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venture Capital Giant Andreessen Horowitz Plans To Raise $4,500,000,000 for Two New Crypto Funds: Report

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenture capital titan Andreessen Horowitz plans to start two new crypto funds worth a total of $4.5 billion to support its expansion in the digital asset space. As reported by the Financial Times, the firm says it plans to raise $3.5 billion for a new crypto venture fund and $1 billion...

dailyhodl.com

Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

Solana may be the fastest blockchain available. Aave is a great way to bet on decentralized finance. Want to earn multibagger returns? Look no further than cryptocurrency. While crypto prices have been in a slump so far this year, they look poised to rebound amid soaring inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty around the globe.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

New York Commercial Bank With Over $8,000,000,000 in Total Assets To Offer Bitcoin Services

A New York-based financial institution, Flushing Bank, is planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) services to its customers. Flushing Bank says it has partnered with NYDIG, a financial technologies company dedicated to offering crypto solutions to both institutional and retail clients, to enable its customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin on the online banking platform.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Quantum Computers Will Make Bitcoin Vulnerable in the Future, Researchers Say: Report

A team of quantum computing experts believes that the technology’s expanding capabilities will inevitably pose a threat to the security of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new report, The Independent highlights research exploring the massive computational potential of quantum machines that could one day compromise the security of Bitcoin. The...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX Academy Launches With Vision To Raise the Bar for Crypto Education

Crypto investment platform BitMEX today announced the launch of BitMEX Academy, a multimedia crypto education platform that will offer a new way to learn about crypto for beginner and expert traders alike. BitMEX Academy will bring together the greatest minds in the industry to share knowledge on cryptocurrency, blockchain technology,...
MARKETS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Over $1bn raised in venture capital funding for gene editing in 2021

Ene editing is being explored in a wide range of diseases, including single-gene rare disorders such as sickle cell disease and hemophilia. Recent advances in genome-editing technologies, also known as gene editing, has allowed for the sequence of the human genome to be manipulated precisely in order to achieve a clinical therapeutic effect, such as in gene and cell therapies. This can include correcting disease-causing mutations, adding therapeutic genes to specific genome sites, and removing deleterious genes or genome sequences that increase an individual’s susceptibility or predisposition to a certain disease. Gene editing is being explored in a wide range of diseases, including single-gene rare disorders such as sickle cell disease, hemophilia, and cystic fibrosis, as well as for the treatment and prevention of complex diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and human immunodeficiency virus.
SCIENCE
dailyhodl.com

Bounce Incoming for Bitcoin (BTC), According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe – Here’s His Target

Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe says that Bitcoin (BTC) is due for a heavier bounce even amid the bearish sentiment surrounding the digital asset markets. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that he believes the Bitcoin bottom is not yet in despite BTC’s bounce from the 90-day low of $32,990.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA) vs. Ethereum (ETH) – Here’s What Crypto Exchange Kraken Says

The crypto exchange Kraken is breaking down the differences between Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA). The exchange notes in a blog post that both competing smart contract platforms provide similar offerings but have “different philosophies.”. Kraken highlights that Cardano emphasizes a “research-driven approach to design,” while Ethereum was built...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Design Taxi

Zuckerberg’s Crypto Venture Reportedly To Be Sold—Before It Even Launches

The Diem Association, a blockchain-based payment system proposed by Meta, may be close to dissolving despite the cryptocurrency and network not yet existing. Ever since its 2019 introduction, Zuckerberg’s crypto venture has been riddled with regulatory concerns. Plus, at the time, crypto and other associated concepts, like NFTs, were not yet as ubiquitous as they are today.
BUSINESS

