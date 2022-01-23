ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Owners Hold Belief Over Pep Guardiola's Etihad Future

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 4 days ago
Pep Guardiola has been the jewel in the Manchester City crown for a number of years.

The Spanish tactician’s genius is what has made the club a winning machine, securing three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four Carabao Cup trophies in his five full seasons in charge.

As Pep Guardiola continues to spearhead his side into a potential fourth Premier League trophy without the presence of a natural number nine, the only question mark hanging over the Catalan’s tenure is where his future is headed.

The former Bayern Munich boss signed a two-year contract with Manchester City in 2020 and as things stand, the enigmatic manager is one year away from the expiration of his current deal, in the summer of 2023.

As per a new report by The Mirror's Simon Mullock, Manchester City’s owners ‘believe’ that Pep Guardiola can be ‘persuaded’ to stay ‘longer’ and build a lasting ‘dynasty’ at the Etihad Stadium.

It has also been reported that the club trust their manager enough to even allow him to enter into the final year of his contract, without worrying about his future.

This is an indication of the deep bond between Pep Guardiola, the club’s owners and the fans that the Spaniard will always be open to a dialogue about extending his stay at a club where he has spent the most amount of his time in his managerial career.

The potential continuation of Pep Guardiola’s unparalleled legacy at Manchester City could further carry forward the club’s dominance, domestically and in Europe for years to come.

