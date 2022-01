Unlike the Apple Watch, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 allows you to use third-party watch faces and even third-party watch face stores such as Facer and WatchMaker. You can change your watch face two ways: directly on the watch, or through the companion app on your phone. I highly recommend customizing through your phone whenever possible as it takes fewer swipes, scrolling, and taps to get things how you want them. Some watch face packs from Google Play you'll have to edit from the watch, but most you can edit from your phone. Either way, it means you can get almost any watch face design you want on your wrist.

