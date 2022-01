Duluth police are investigating a shooting at a gun store Wednesday afternoon that involved the owner and an employee, officials said. Detectives were called to the scene at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, police said in a tweet just before 3:45 p.m. The two men were taken to the hospital and were stable. The owner was shot twice, while the employee requested to be taken to the hospital due to a heart condition, Channel 2 Action News reported.

DULUTH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO