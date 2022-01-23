ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Comprehensive High School student has $600,000 in scholarship offers

By Dougherty County School System
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ptJq_0dteJzxd00
Kenyari Sawyer, a student at Monroe Comprehensive High School, has been offered more than $600,000 in scholarships after applying and being accepted into dozens of colleges and universities. Special Photo

ALBANY — A student at Monroe Comprehensive High School has been offered more than $600,000 in scholarships after applying and being accepted into dozens of colleges and universities.

Kenyari Sawyer, a 4.0 GPA student at Monroe, started applying to colleges and universities in August. By January, she had been accepted into nearly 40. And she’s still applying.

Sawyer says that her aspirations are to become a lawyer.

“I want to become a defense attorney and start my own law firm, but before that I want to work up under someone to get a feel for it and then start my own firm, and then, maybe become a judge,” Sawyer said.

With all of her offers, Sawyer is getting a lot of attention around school.

“It’s encouraging to see that people are looking up to me, because I never thought that people looked at me in that kind of way,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer has started working with other students to assist them with navigating the college application process.

Sawyer said that it wasn’t an easy process and that she suffered an early setback when one of the schools she applied to rejected her application.

“I’d definitely call it a setback,” Sawyer said. “After I got denied, I just thought I might not get accepted into any more schools.”

Undeterred, she still has her eyes set on three opportunities that are waiting in the wings.

“My top three are Howard (University), Spellman (University) and the University of Georgia,” Sawyer said.

Monroe Principal Frederick Polite said that Sawyer embodies many of the attributes that he, his teachers and staff members are trying to instill in their students.

“She’s what we strive for here at Monroe,” Polite said. “She’s a great student, she’s got a good head on her shoulders and she knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go out and do the work to get it.”

Comments / 3

Related
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Monroe, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Howard, GA
Monroe, GA
Education
City
Albany, GA
The Hill

Schumer finds unity moment in Supreme Court fight

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking to go on offense in the looming Supreme Court fight and shift gears after two high-profile setbacks. Justice Stephen Breyer ’s announcement that he’ll retire this summer, presuming his successor is ready to go, sets up a high-stakes battle for Schumer, who will be the first majority leader to need to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in a 50-50 Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College Application#Highschool#Gpa#Howard Lrb University#Spellman Lrb University#The University Of Georgia
The Associated Press

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play football like a quarterback. Not today’s quarterback anyway. He didn’t run from contact as much as he welcomed it. The harder the hits, the higher the stakes, the longer the odds, the more Roethlisberger seemed to dig in during a career in which he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a pair of championships while developing a reputation as a throwback in a city that fashions itself as one even as it has evolved into something far more modern.
NFL
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
4K+
Followers
213
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy