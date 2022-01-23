Monroe Comprehensive High School student has $600,000 in scholarship offers

Kenyari Sawyer, a student at Monroe Comprehensive High School, has been offered more than $600,000 in scholarships after applying and being accepted into dozens of colleges and universities. Special Photo

ALBANY — A student at Monroe Comprehensive High School has been offered more than $600,000 in scholarships after applying and being accepted into dozens of colleges and universities.

Kenyari Sawyer, a 4.0 GPA student at Monroe, started applying to colleges and universities in August. By January, she had been accepted into nearly 40. And she’s still applying.

Sawyer says that her aspirations are to become a lawyer.

“I want to become a defense attorney and start my own law firm, but before that I want to work up under someone to get a feel for it and then start my own firm, and then, maybe become a judge,” Sawyer said.

With all of her offers, Sawyer is getting a lot of attention around school.

“It’s encouraging to see that people are looking up to me, because I never thought that people looked at me in that kind of way,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer has started working with other students to assist them with navigating the college application process.

Sawyer said that it wasn’t an easy process and that she suffered an early setback when one of the schools she applied to rejected her application.

“I’d definitely call it a setback,” Sawyer said. “After I got denied, I just thought I might not get accepted into any more schools.”

Undeterred, she still has her eyes set on three opportunities that are waiting in the wings.

“My top three are Howard (University), Spellman (University) and the University of Georgia,” Sawyer said.

Monroe Principal Frederick Polite said that Sawyer embodies many of the attributes that he, his teachers and staff members are trying to instill in their students.

“She’s what we strive for here at Monroe,” Polite said. “She’s a great student, she’s got a good head on her shoulders and she knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go out and do the work to get it.”