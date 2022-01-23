Maine National Guard troops return from deployment to Africa

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More than 100 soldiers from the Maine Army National Guard’s B Company have returned home from a 10-month deployment to Africa.

Senior leaders greeted the soldiers on the flight line Saturday before they marched inside to music the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band — and the waiting arms of family members, WABI-TV reported.

The 130 soldiers worked to provide security and enhance partnerships in the Horn of Africa region.

They were part of 1,000 soldiers from Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Colorado.