Zac Taylor again hit local bars to gift game balls after playoff win over Titans

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor went out into the city after his team’s first playoff win a week ago, delivering game balls to establishments. He even managed to get carded at one of his stops.

And he did it again after the Bengals took down the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Taylor hit up Jeff Ruby’s with a game ball, as seen on their Instagram, while C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber hit other spots.

Here are some of the images from the stops for the guys on Saturday night.

As an aside, that they could come back so quickly and make it out the same night thanks to the proximity of the playoff game is probably why the Titans decided to change their ticket rules in order to keep Bengals fans out.

Person
Zac Taylor
