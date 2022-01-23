ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The One Active Division of Pan Am That’s Still Up & Running

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During “the golden age of flying,” the U.S. had 3 iconic airlines among others: Eastern Air Lines, Trans World Airlines (TWA) and Pan American World Airways (Pan Am). They were all immensely popular for decades, but all three eventually fell prey to changing times, increased competition, and rising costs in the...

yourmileagemayvary.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas. The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters. “The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.” As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

British Airways plane door ripped off in Cape Town

The door of a British Airways plane has been ripped from the fuselage after it arrived at Cape Town from London Heathrow.The Boeing 777 had flown the 6,000-mile journey on schedule, and all passengers and crew had disembarked when the incident happened. No one was hurt.The aircraft was about to be towed from the stand at the South African airport to a remote stand to be parked for the day.It was pushed back from the stand with the airbridge still attached to the “L2” door – the second on the left-hand side of the plane, used for boarding.Pictures on social...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Istanbul's snowed-in airport stirs back to life

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul was "gradually" resuming normal operations after a blizzard shut it down for a day, the head of Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday. "Flights have gradually begun returning to normal," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Twitter. 
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Rickenbacker
Person
Zacarias Moussaoui
Person
Eero Saarinen
AFP

New Mexico City airport nears take-off, with few flights

Two months before it is due to open with just a handful of confirmed flights, workers are racing to finish a new international airport for Mexico City -- one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects. - 'Giving it a chance' - Around 87 percent of the airport construction has been finished with two months left before the March 21 opening, said Captain Diego Diaz Avila of the military's engineer corps.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

161K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy