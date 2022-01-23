ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

8 Reasons To Get The British Airways Visa Card

By Ben Schlappig
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The British Airways Visa Signature® Card is one of the better co-branded airline credit cards out there. It’s a card that’s in my wallet, and that I get substantial value out of. While I’ve written a detailed review of the British Airways Visa, in this post...

onemileatatime.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Door Ripped Off Of British Airways Boeing 777 In Cape Town

A British Airways Boeing 777 faces an extended stay on the ground in Cape Town after an expensive incident occurred yesterday. The front left door was ripped off the aircraft, with sources suggesting that the plane was pushed back with the jetbridge still attached. Doors are a crucial yet surprisingly...
ECONOMY
Thrillist

You Can Save Up to $500 on Trips to Europe with British Airways

For many of us, leisurely travel has been off the table for the last two years. It just hasn't been possible between the ongoing pandemic and the unpredictable economy. But, with the availability of vaccines, boosters, and updated entry requirements, some people can consider longer journeys again. And now, British...
TRAVEL
pymnts.com

Neobank XTM Launches Visa Debit Card

Neobank XTM announced Thursday (Jan. 27) it has signed a partnership agreement with Visa that will see the payments giant launching a debit card for XTM’s Today program. Based in Miami and Toronto, XTM says it helps businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care sectors get access to earned wages and gratuities.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Credit Card#The British Airways Visa#Ba#Aer Lingus
simpleflying.com

How Much It Costs British Airways To Land An A380 At Frankfurt

While British Airways hasn’t scheduled the Airbus A380 to fly to Frankfurt since December, the giant of the skies has been making a daily appearance at the airport over much of the past week. The flights are being operated to increase cargo capacity on the route and allow for pilot training as the Airbus A380 return progresses.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

American Airlines, British Airways Announce Plans for Shared Terminal at JFK Airport

American Airlines and British Airways announced plans to co-locate operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s (JFK) Terminal 8, starting on December 1. The Atlantic Joint Business partners are investing $400 million to redevelop, expand and enhance the terminal for a more seamless customer experience and support the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s plan to transform JFK into a leading global airport.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
The Independent

British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.The introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.Follow live coverage of the 5G travel disruptionsWe are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has “issued safety advice” to airlines.British...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

British Airways announces new senior hires as it looks to boost its recovery from the global pandemic

British Airways has appointed four new leaders to its Management Committee as the airline accelerates its recovery and the delivery of its new business strategy following the most challenging period in its history. Calum Laming becomes the airline’s Director of Business Recovery, leading its mission to rebuild its global network,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

British Airways Resumes Airbus A380 Flights To Johannesburg

British flag carrier British Airways has resumed flights to Johannesburg with the Airbus A380. The airline resumed long-haul flights with its largest aircraft just over a month ago. While the Omicron variant had looked set to derail the airline’s plan to send the giant of the skies to South Africa’s largest city, all eventually went to plan.
simpleflying.com

LATAM Partners With British Airways’ Rival After Leaving oneworld

LATAM Airlines Group will enter into a codeshare agreement with Virgin Atlantic, both carriers have announced. Since leaving oneworld, LATAM has moved closer to Delta Air Lines and its partners, Virgin and Aeromexico. Let’s investigate further. The new codeshare agreement. With the new codeshare agreement, Virgin Atlantic customers will...
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Amazon Drops Plan To Ditch Visa Credit Cards

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. UPDATE 17 January 2022: Amazon Drops Visa Credit Card Ban. Online retailer Amazon has, at the last minute, cancelled plans to stop accepting Visa-issued...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Confirm whether your credit card already has product protection for purchases

Many credit card companies have come up with their own take on extended warranties. As long as you purchase a product with your credit card and the product manufacturer offers a limited warranty, the credit card company will extend the original warranty for an additional length of time. These extra warranties typically last for an additional year, but they often don’t cover big-ticket items like cars, boats, or computers. American Express, Visa, and Mastercard all offer extended warranty benefits, but each card issuer chooses whether to offer them, so you’ll need to check your specific credit card to see if you have this coverage. To take advantage of credit card-sponsored warranties, you usually need to provide your original receipt, credit card statement showing the purchase, and a copy of the manufacturer’s warranty.
CREDITS & LOANS
xda-developers

Amazon UK will continue to accept Visa credit cards

In November last year, Amazon announced that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK. At the time, a spokesperson from the company told the BBC that it was dropping support for Visa credit cards due to a dispute related to Visa’s processing fee. Amazon UK had initially planned on dropping support for Visa credit cards starting January 19, but the company now seems to have come to an agreement with Visa.
BUSINESS
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: British Airways Receives First Concorde

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, British Airways (BA) received its first Supersonic Concorde. G-BOAA was handed over in an official ceremony at London Heathrow (LHR) in 1976. G-BOAA, also known as ‘Alpha Alpha,’ had flown subsonically from Filton Aerodrome (FZO) the previous day. The aircraft would operate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

British Airways Delays Dallas Fort Worth Airbus A380 Launch

British Airways has postponed the introduction of the A380 to Dallas Fort Worth. Previously expected to take off in March, it will now start in July. While Dallas once saw Qantas and Emirates’s A380s, it’ll be the first time the Texas airport has seen BA’s double-decker quadjets.
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

161K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy