Coach Josh McDaniels: Stiffing Texans to Be Raiders’ Hire?

There is a great deal of buzz regarding a Las Vegas Raiders' connection with University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, though we wonder if he's allowing that rumor to float around so in the end Wolverines brass comes up with the going rate of $90 million or so to keep him on campus.

Alongside that logical rumor comes another one that might explain why, per TexansDaily.com sources, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, has given the Houston Texans the stiff-arm in regard to the Texans' search for their own new head coach.

What if McDaniels is stiff-arming old Patriots pal Nick Caserio, now the GM in Houston, because he'd much prefer to take over the Raiders?

The Raiders, for all their 2021 turmoil, did become a playoff team under the guidance of the replacement for the scandal-plagued Jon Gruden, interim coach Rich Bisaccia. It's worth noting that there are people in the Vegas locker room who would support the retention of Bisaccia, the long-time NFL special-teams boss.

But as the Raiders express interest in hiring Patriots executive Dave Ziegler for the GM spot vacated by the firing of Mike Mayock, there is the suggestion that just as McDaniels has his New England connection with long-time pal Caserio, he might have the same friendly and trusting relationship with Ziegler - reason enough for McDaniels to shut down any calls from the Texans, a team with a roster that puts it well behind the Raiders in terms of true contention any time soon.

It is also interesting that to our knowledge, McDaniels has declined to be interviewed by any team, though that could change now that the Patriots are out of the playoffs.

McDaniels has traveled these roads before. He was the head coach of the Denver Broncos for a short time starting in 2009 and into 2010. He had a handshake deal to leave Bill Belichick in New England to take over the Indianapolis Colts a few years ago before backing out.

Does that background scare off suitors of McDaniels? Not the ones who have worked side-by-side with him in New England. They know the circumstances from back then ... and here's betting they know the circumstances now, which would explain why Caserio's search plows on ... without an interview with Josh McDaniels.