Car dangles above canal after alleged attempt to flee Walnut Creek police

Two people have been arrested in the East Bay after they were found dangling off the side of a canal while allegedly attempting to flee police.

During a routine patrol Friday night, Walnut Creek police were alerted that a stolen vehicle had entered town through an Automated License Plate Reading, police reported in a Facebook post .

Officers located the vehicle in a Ross parking lot and initiated a high risk stop. In an alleged attempt to flee from the officers, the driver reversed, struck a patrol car and accelerated towards a fence.

Two people have been arrested in the East Bay after they were found dangling off the side of a canal while allegedly attempting to flee police. Photo credit Walnut Creek Police Department

Two people have been arrested in the East Bay after they were found dangling off the side of a canal while allegedly attempting to flee police. Photo credit Walnut Creek Police Department

The driver, seemingly unaware of the 30 to 40 foot drop into the canal, then attempted to drive through the fence and was caught by the chain link, but continued to accelerate, officials said.

In an effort to stop the suspect vehicle from pushing through the fence or reversing into one of the officers, an officer fired a "less-lethal" kinetic energy round — also known as a bean-bag round — at the window of the vehicle, shattering the glass, the report stated.

Police also found two replica style Airsoft guns inside the vehicle. Photo credit Walnut Creek Police Department

The driver and a female passenger were arrested on various charges and booked at Martinez Detention Facility.

Police added that they also found two replica style airsoft guns inside the vehicle.