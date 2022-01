A former Playmate has denounced the “cult-like atmosphere” she says Hugh Hefner cultivated around him.Miki Garcia was a Playmate and head of promotions from 1973 to 1982. She’s one of the participants in Secrets of Playboy, a new documentary about Hefner and Playboy set to start airing on A&E.The documentary series features several former members of Hefner’s entourage, reflecting and sharing their accounts of the culture they say Hefner created at the Playboy mansion starting in the Seventies.“It was cult-like,” Garcia says at one point. “The women had been groomed and led to believe they were part of this family....

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO