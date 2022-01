Set photos from Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion tease the return of Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury. One of the most iconic comic book characters is back. After serving as a supporting character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, Samuel L Jackson is set to spearhead Secret Invasion as Nick Fury. Based on the iconic comic run of the same name, the Disney Plus series will see humans navigating growing tensions as Skrulls invade all aspects of humanity. It remains to be seen who is a Skrull but one thing is for certain: no one is safe from their wrath.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO