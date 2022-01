Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4? This is an episode airing on BBC One next week. So what is at the center of this story? Think along the lines of a heatwave! This is going to cause some of these characters to think and act a little bit differently — and it could also cause some medical crises, as well. We’re in the middle of the season now, and this is where we can really dive into a lot of these characters, whether it be Sister Hilda, Cyril, or of course Trixie. There are also some of the trademark cases that we’ve come to appreciate. These are the lifeblood of the show, and we can’t envision Call the Midwife without some of these heartfelt, emotional moments.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO