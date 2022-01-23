Europe Is Getting A Pair Of Eco-Friendly Hybrid Jeeps

The spy photos we have here show a vehicle known as the Jeep Grand Compass. If you’ve never heard of it, that’s not surprising. Even Google has a hard time coming up with results for a “Grand Compass,” so you’re not alone. It’s essentially a longer version of the compass – I assume – and it was originally earmarked for a South Africa launch. However, we’ve now learned that there are a total of four prototypes doing some cold-weather testing in Scandinavia and while two of them are right-hand drive, the other two are left-hand drive. This hints at a potential launch in other markets, and perhaps, even a global launch. Lord knows both Europe and the United States are head over heels in love with SUVs and Crossovers, right?

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO