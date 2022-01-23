ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Traffic camera shows tow truck driver hit by vehicles on icy Minnesota freeway

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhQXs_0dte9bhI00
Joe Nelson

A tow truck driver who was assisting a motorist on the side of Interstate 35E in Eagan was injured when another driver lost control and crashed Sunday morning.

The moment of impact was captured by a MnDOT traffic camera and shared to social media by @SafetyAlertsMN, which noted that the temperature at the time of the crash was four below zero.

The crash happened on I-35E at Diffley Road in Eagan. The freeway was partially covered in snow and ice at the time of the crash.

According to the dispatch audio in the clip, the two truck driver had just pulled the white van out of the ditch before the second vehicle spun out and slammed into the rear of the van as the tow driver was standing near the van's driver-side window.

The tow driver, whose injuries are unknown, was able to walk with assistance to a responding State Patrol trooper's vehicle.

@SafetyAlertsMN shared the video to raise awareness about cold weather driver and safety around the scene of a crash.

Road conditions around the state could be slick again Sunday night and Monday as more snow is expected, in addition to very cold temps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYIVn_0dte9bhI00
National Weather Service

Comments / 4

Judy messin
4d ago

people driving to fast and don't care.. Need to slow down and pay attention to other vehicles around you

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota state trooper injured at crash scene on I-35

A Minnesota state trooper was injured while responding to a crash on Interstate 35 in Faribault on Wednesday night. According to the crash report, trooper Travis D. Boetel was stopped on the shoulder of northbound I-35 near the ramp to eastbound Highway 60 around 8:30 p.m. when an 18-year-old driving an Acura collided with Boetel's Ford Taurus.
FARIBAULT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagan, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Traffic Camera#Vehicles#Minnesota State Patrol#Freeway#Traffic Accident
Bring Me The News

Burnt snowmobile abandoned on frozen Minnesota lake, authorities investigating

Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of a curious discovery: A snowmobile burnt almost beyond recognition, abandoned on a frozen lake. The Benton County Sheriff's Office learned of the left-behind vehicle around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, with a citizen reporting the scorched snowmobile out on the ice of Little Rock Lake, according to a news release. There, about 50 feet from the shore on the lake's east side, deputies found a snowmobile chassis that had been "completely consumed" by fire,
BENTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Bring Me The News

Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

Police are searching for a man that held up a thrift store worker at gunpoint, then fled with cash and stolen items in a carjacked pickup truck. The suspect, wearing a black winter cap on his head and patterned scarf around his mouth, came to the checkout counter of Hidden Treasures Thrift Store (2915 Pentagon Dr.) around lunch time Monday, according to the St. Anthony Police Department.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy