ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Transcript: Representative Michael McCaul on “Face the Nation”

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): Good morning. Thanks for having me. MARGARET BRENNAN: Lots to decipher with you. But first, I want to start on what we just heard from the chairman. Has that seemed fairly extraordinary what he just laid out? He says that there is reason to believe, and the...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Transcript: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "Face the Nation," January 23, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that aired Sunday, January 23, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Good morning and welcome to FACE THE NATION. We begin with the tense standoff along the Ukraine border. More than one hundred thousand Russian troops are now poised to potentially invade from the north, east and south of Ukraine. Russian fighter jets and missiles arrived in neighboring Belarus, where war games are set to begin. Meanwhile, NATO naval exercises are taking place south of Crimea in the Mediterranean, and 90 tons of military aid just arrived in Kiev from the United States. President Biden is monitoring the situation from Camp David, and he met with his national security team yesterday. Late Saturday, Britain accused Russia of a plot to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine as it considers some form of attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is just back from consultations with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and he joins us this morning from the State Department. Good morning. Mr. Secretary, these all look like signs of escalation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Margaret Brennan
Axios

McCaul: Putin "very aggressive" on Ukraine

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Sunday that classified intelligence on Russia's alleged plans to provoke war with Ukraine through a "false-flag" operation is "the most specific I have ever seen," and the timetable is "very aggressive." Why it matters: A conventional war on the European...
FOREIGN POLICY
wsgw.com

As Ukrainians pray for peace, Russia keeps hope for diplomacy alive

Kyiv — Russia and NATO are continuing their military buildup around Ukraine, including more Russian fighter jets just across Ukraine’s northern border in Belarus. Russia’s ongoing military exercises with its Belarusian allies have fueled fears that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine, as it did in 2014.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-US senator Jeff Flake begins post as ambassador to Turkey

Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake formally stepped into his new position as U.S. ambassador to Turkey on Wednesday, after presenting his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Flake is a former Republican lawmaker who endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2020 run for the White House He served in the U.S. Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.He takes up the position at a difficult time for U.S.-Turkish relations. The long list of disagreements between the two NATO allies includes a rift over U.S. support for Kurdish...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#The National Interest#Republican#House#The Department Of Justice#Doj#The Oval Office
wsgw.com

Blinken warns of “massive consequences” for Russia over Ukraine invasion

Washington — As tensions along Russia’s border with Ukraine continue to escalate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday there will be “massive consequences” for Russia if its military forces invade Ukraine. “Russia will make its decisions based on President [Vladimir] Putin’s calculus of what’s in...
POLITICS
CBS News

Open: This is "Face the Nation," January 23

This week on "Face the Nation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses the escalating standoff between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine. Plus, Representative Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack, breaks down the latest developments in the investigation.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

JD Vance mocked for celebrating Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsement as he vows to take US back from ‘scumbags’

Ohio senatorial candidate JD Vance was roundly mocked on Twitter after he celebrated an endorsement from extremist right-wing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. "Honored to have Marjorie's endorsement. We're going to win this thing and take the country back from the scumbags," Mr Vance wrote on Twitter. The Hillbilly Elegy author is vying for a senatorial seat left vacant by outgoing Senator Rob Portman. In doing so, he has pivoted from taking a more nuanced approach to politics and has instead adopted the right-wing bomb thrower rhetoric exemplified by individuals like Ms Greene, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and Representative Matt Gaetz....
POLITICS
Fox News

CNN's Jim Acosta: I still have 'marks on my back' from standing up to Trump

CNN host Jim Acosta appeared to compare the derision he endured at the hands of former President Donald Trump to being physically abused on Monday. During Monday's handover between his fill-in hosting gig and "Don Lemon Tonight," Acosta said he still had "marks on my back" from his tenure at the White House, seemingly referring to the tumultuous relationship he had with Trump, as well as the criticism he often received from the latter.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy