Bayern routs Hertha 4-1 to restore 6-point Bundesliga lead

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO