Tunisia knocks Nigeria out of African Cup

The Africa Cup of Nations knock-out stage continues on Tuesday with two more last-16 fixtures, including two of the favourites for glory in Cameroon.Four players from England’s top two flights are in the Morocco squad and the Atlas Lions are unbeaten at the tournament so far.Malawi reached the elimination phase as a result of being one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage.Sofiane Boufal and Gabadinho Mhango both have two goals apiece at the competition and each side will hope their attackers can add to their tally and send them through to the last eight.Here’s all you need...

