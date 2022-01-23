Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man suspected of shooting at a woman after she accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store Wednesday. The woman bumped into Moenell A. Coleman just before 10 a.m. at the Coatesville Market and apologized, but he "began to get irate and threaten to shoot her," according to a statement from the Coatesville Police Department.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO