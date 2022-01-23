ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

Cover picture for the articleA Houston deputy was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Texas. The...

Lawrence Horn
4d ago

The same attitude ought to be displayed against all senseless killings done against any unarmed person LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT or CIVILIANS wouldn't you agree?

Reply(11)
34
Ronnie MacFadden
4d ago

After living in Houston, I can't see why anyone would want to be a policeman there...even the criminals shoot each other over a bottle of beer just to impress the waitresses....

Reply(2)
13
Angie Abernathy
4d ago

This is a shame what is happening to our country we need to protect our law-enforcement. We need to get harder on criminals if you exist arrest it should be a steep penalty.

Reply(4)
14
 

NBC News

3 Houston police officers shot; suspect in custody

A suspect was in custody after reportedly shooting three police officers, carjacking a driver and barricading himself inside a home on Thursday, Houston police said. The suspect is believed to have opened fire with what Houston Police Chief Troy Finner described at a news conference as a “fully automatic” weapon.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Suspect in fatal shooting of Houston deputy arrested in Mexico

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Houston deputy over the weekend was arrested Wednesday in Mexico and brought back to Texas in the fallen deputy's handcuffs, according to authorities. Oscar Rosales, 51, was brought to the Harris County Joint Processing Center restrained by Cpl. Charles Galloway's own cuffs, according...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Texas dog walker permanently disfigured in 'bloodthirsty' attack by 2 dogs, lawsuit says

A Texas college student working as a dog walker was permanently disfigured last month when two dogs pounced on her in a “bloodthirsty” attack, a civil lawsuit alleges. Jacqueline Claire Durand, 22, of Coppell, had just opened a home's front door on Dec. 23 to walk Lucy, a German shepherd mix breed, and Bender, a mixed-breed pit bull, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dallas County.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC News

Police seek Pennsylvania man accused of shooting woman who bumped into him at store

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man suspected of shooting at a woman after she accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store Wednesday. The woman bumped into Moenell A. Coleman just before 10 a.m. at the Coatesville Market and apologized, but he "began to get irate and threaten to shoot her," according to a statement from the Coatesville Police Department.
COATESVILLE, PA
NBC News

Investigation into Georgia teen found dead in gym mat is closed without charges

A local investigation into the death of a 17-year-old Georgia student who was found dead in 2013 in a rolled-up gym mat has been closed with no charges filed. Kendrick Johnson’s body was found in a wrestling mat Jan. 11, 2013, in the Lowndes High School gym in Valdosta, Georgia. State and local law enforcement officials ruled the death an accidental asphyxiation, saying Johnson died after he climbed into a rolled-up mat to retrieve his sneakers.
VALDOSTA, GA
NBC News

Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for groping flight attendant

A Canadian man was sentenced to six months in prison for groping a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Miami last year, court records show. The 50-year-old man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Miami. He had pleaded guilty in October to one count of simple assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, a misdemeanor, court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Three of five teenage escapees back in custody in Washington state

Three of the five incarcerated teenagers who escaped from a Washington state facility have been recaptured, officials said Thursday evening. The teens escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center east of Seattle on Wednesday morning after they assaulted staff members and gained access to a vehicle, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office said.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC News

Oxford High School shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with killing four people and wounding seven others in a Michigan high school shooting, will plead insanity, new court documents show. The document, filed Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court, says Crumbley "intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NBC News

NBC News

